Benjamin scores 16, Santa Clara takes down Menlo 106-69

The Associated Press

November 30, 2023, 12:19 AM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Benjamin scored 16 points as Santa Clara beat Menlo 106-69 on Wednesday.

Benjamin was 6-of-10 shooting (4 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Broncos (7-1). Carlos Marshall Jr. scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Adama Bal had 13 points and shot 3 for 5 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Kaito Williams led the Oaks in scoring, finishing with 13 points and two steals. Braydon Iuli added 11 points and five assists for Menlo. In addition, Landon Seaman had 10 points, six rebounds and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

