Benigni leads Stonehill against Saint Joseph’s (PA) after 22-point outing

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-2) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (2-0)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks after Jackson Benigni scored 22 points in Stonehill’s 107-67 loss to the UConn Huskies.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) finished 16-17 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Hawks averaged 15.0 points off of turnovers, 10.3 second-chance points and 11.8 bench points last season.

Stonehill went 6-12 on the road and 14-17 overall last season. The Skyhawks averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 5.9 second-chance points and 6.0 bench points last season.

