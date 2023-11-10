Belmont takes on Furman after Tyson’s 29-point showing

Belmont Bruins (1-0) at Furman Paladins (1-0) Greenville, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -7.5; over/under…

Belmont Bruins (1-0) at Furman Paladins (1-0)

Greenville, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -7.5; over/under is 160

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont takes on the Furman Paladins after Cade Tyson scored 29 points in Belmont’s 89-87 win against the Georgia State Panthers.

Furman went 15-2 at home last season while going 28-8 overall. The Paladins averaged 15.4 points off of turnovers, 10.8 second-chance points and 5.5 bench points last season.

Belmont went 21-11 overall a season ago while going 7-7 on the road. The Bruins averaged 76.5 points per game while shooting 47.2% from the field and 38.8% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

