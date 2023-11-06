Belmont opens season at home against Georgia State

Georgia State Panthers at Belmont Bruins Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -7.5; over/under is 145…

Georgia State Panthers at Belmont Bruins

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -7.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: The Belmont Bruins begin the season at home against the Georgia State Panthers.

Belmont went 12-2 at home last season while going 21-11 overall. The Bruins averaged 76.5 points per game last season, 10.8 on free throws and 28.8 from beyond the arc.

Georgia State finished 3-16 in Sun Belt play and 0-11 on the road last season. The Panthers averaged 66.7 points per game last season, 31.4 in the paint, 12.8 off of turnovers and 7.8 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.