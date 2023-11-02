Belmont hosts Georgia State to tip off season

Georgia State Panthers at Belmont Bruins Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -5; over/under is 144.5…

Georgia State Panthers at Belmont Bruins

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Belmont Bruins host the Georgia State Panthers for the season opener.

Belmont went 21-11 overall with a 12-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bruins averaged 76.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.8 last season.

Georgia State finished 10-21 overall last season while going 0-11 on the road. The Panthers averaged 66.7 points per game last season, 31.4 in the paint, 12.8 off of turnovers and 7.8 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

