Belmont hosts Georgia State to tip off season

Georgia State Panthers at Belmont Bruins
Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -5; over/under is 144.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Belmont Bruins host the Georgia State Panthers for the season opener.
Belmont went 21-11 overall with a 12-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bruins averaged 76.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.8 last season.
Georgia State finished 10-21 overall last season while going 0-11 on the road. The Panthers averaged 66.7 points per game last season, 31.4 in the paint, 12.8 off of turnovers and 7.8 on fast breaks.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.