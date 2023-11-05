Live Radio
Belmont Bruins start season at home against the Georgia State Panthers

The Associated Press

November 5, 2023, 2:41 AM

Georgia State Panthers at Belmont Bruins

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -7; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Belmont Bruins begin the season at home against the Georgia State Panthers.

Belmont finished 21-11 overall with a 12-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bruins averaged 76.5 points per game last season, 31.8 in the paint, 14.2 off of turnovers and 10.0 on fast breaks.

Georgia State went 10-21 overall with a 0-11 record on the road last season. The Panthers averaged 12.8 points off of turnovers, 11.6 second-chance points and 3.4 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

