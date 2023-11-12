Bello scores 29 in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 86-64 victory against Texas A&M-Commerce

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Rasheed Bello had 29 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 86-64 win over Texas A&M-Commerce on…

Listen now to WTOP News

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Rasheed Bello had 29 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 86-64 win over Texas A&M-Commerce on Sunday.

Bello was 10 of 18 shooting, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Mastodons (3-0). Anthony Roberts added 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Jerome Brewer Jr. led the Lions (0-4) with 13 points and Kalen Williams added 10 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne’s next game is Friday against Northern Arizona. Texas A&M-Commerce hosts USAO on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.