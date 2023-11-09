Bellinger’s 20 lead Tennessee State past Kentucky State 83-58

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — EJ Bellinger’s 20 points helped Tennessee State defeat Division II Kentucky State 83-58 on Thursday night.…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — EJ Bellinger’s 20 points helped Tennessee State defeat Division II Kentucky State 83-58 on Thursday night.

Bellinger also added 11 rebounds for the Tigers (2-0). Jason Jitoboh scored 18 points while going 7 of 10 and 4 of 5 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds and three blocks. Jaylen Jones was 6 of 11 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Lavar Miller Jr. led the way for the Thorobreds, who have lost two exhibition games against D-I teams, with 14 points. Brandon Hill added 13 points and two blocks for Kentucky State. In addition, Aziel Blackwell had 12 points.

NEXT UP

Tennessee State next plays Wednesday against Portland on the road, and Kentucky State will visit Western Kentucky on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.