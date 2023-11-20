Bellinger’s 19 points lead Tennessee State past Midway 87-70

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — EJ Bellinger scored 19 points as Tennessee State beat Midway 87-70 on Monday night. Bellinger shot…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — EJ Bellinger scored 19 points as Tennessee State beat Midway 87-70 on Monday night.

Bellinger shot 8 for 13, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Tigers (4-1). Kinyon Hodges scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. was 3 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Jalen Cincore led the Eagles in scoring, finishing with 17 points and two blocks. Midway also got 13 points and nine rebounds from Nick Keeton. David Woodard also had 12 points.

