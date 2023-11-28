Bellarmine visits Louisville following Clark’s 29-point performance

Bellarmine Knights (2-5) at Louisville Cardinals (3-3) Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisville plays the Bellarmine Knights…

Bellarmine Knights (2-5) at Louisville Cardinals (3-3)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville plays the Bellarmine Knights after Skyy Clark scored 29 points in Louisville’s 90-84 overtime win against the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Cardinals are 3-1 in home games. Louisville is eighth in the ACC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Huntley-Hatfield averaging 6.0.

The Knights are 1-4 on the road. Bellarmine is third in the ASUN allowing 70.7 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

Louisville’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Bellarmine gives up. Bellarmine averages 66.7 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 75.7 Louisville allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Cardinals. JJ Traynor is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers for Louisville.

Ben Johnson is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Knights. Peter Suder is averaging 11.7 points for Bellarmine.

