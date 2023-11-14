Bellarmine visits Chattanooga after Huff’s 25-point performance

Bellarmine Knights (0-2) at Chattanooga Mocs (2-0) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -6.5; over/under is…

Bellarmine Knights (0-2) at Chattanooga Mocs (2-0)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -6.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts the Bellarmine Knights after Honor Huff scored 25 points in Chattanooga’s 81-71 victory against the Louisville Cardinals.

Chattanooga finished 18-17 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Mocs averaged 77.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.1 last season.

Bellarmine went 6-12 on the road and 15-18 overall last season. The Knights averaged 5.6 steals, 1.4 blocks and 10.5 turnovers per game last season.

