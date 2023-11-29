Beekman, Virginia Cavaliers to host Taylor and the No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies (6-1) at Virginia Cavaliers (5-1) Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -1; over/under…

Texas A&M Aggies (6-1) at Virginia Cavaliers (5-1)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -1; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Reece Beekman and the Virginia Cavaliers host Wade Taylor IV and the No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies in non-conference play.

The Cavaliers are 3-0 in home games. Virginia is seventh in the ACC with 14.2 assists per game led by Beekman averaging 5.8.

The Aggies are 2-0 on the road. Texas A&M has a 5-1 record against teams over .500.

Virginia averages 65.3 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 69.4 Texas A&M allows. Texas A&M averages 25.5 more points per game (79.3) than Virginia gives up (53.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Beekman is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Ryan Dunn is averaging 10.3 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 54.1% for Virginia.

Taylor is averaging 20 points, 4.4 assists and 2.4 steals for the Aggies. Henry Coleman III is averaging 14.2 points for Texas A&M.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.