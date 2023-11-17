Live Radio
Becker scores 31 as Air Force knocks off William & Mary 80-71 in OT

The Associated Press

November 17, 2023, 9:16 PM

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Beau Becker scored 31 points as Air Force beat William & Mary 80-71 in overtime on Friday night.

Becker also had five rebounds for the Falcons (3-2). Ethan Taylor scored 24 points and added six rebounds. Kellan Boylan had eight points.

The Tribe (2-3) were led in scoring by Trey Moss, who finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Gabe Dorsey added 12 points for William & Mary. Jack Karasinski also recorded 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

