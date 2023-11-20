Beaubrun scores 14 in Stephen F. Austin’s 92-68 win against Drake at Cayman Islands Classic

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Jalil Beaubrun’s 14 points helped Stephen F. Austin defeat Drake 92-68 at the Cayman…

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Jalil Beaubrun’s 14 points helped Stephen F. Austin defeat Drake 92-68 at the Cayman Islands Classic on Monday.

Beaubrun also contributed six rebounds for the Lumberjacks (4-1). Nana Antwi-Boasiako scored 13 points and AJ Cajuste added 12.

Kevin Overton led the Bulldogs (3-1) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Atin Wright added 12 points for Drake. Tucker DeVries had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

