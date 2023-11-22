Beasley scores 20, San Francisco takes down Purdue Fort Wayne 76-60

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ryan Beasley scored 20 points as San Francisco beat Purdue Fort Wayne 76-60 on Wednesday night.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ryan Beasley scored 20 points as San Francisco beat Purdue Fort Wayne 76-60 on Wednesday night.

Beasley also contributed five rebounds for the Dons (4-2). Marcus Williams scored 18 points while shooting 8 for 17, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc. Jonathan Mogbo shot 5 of 9 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding 18 rebounds and five assists.

Anthony Roberts led the Mastodons (5-1) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Jalen Jackson added 12 points, six rebounds and five assists for Purdue Fort Wayne. In addition, Corey Hadnot II had eight points. The Mastodons ended a five-game winning streak with the loss.

Up next for San Francisco is a Sunday matchup with Minnesota, and Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Wittenberg on Saturday.

