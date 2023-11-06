Batties’ 16 lead Harvard past UMass-Boston 78-50 in the season-opener

BOSTON (AP) — Thomas Batties II had 16 points in Harvard’s 78-50 win against UMass-Boston in the season-opener for both…

BOSTON (AP) — Thomas Batties II had 16 points in Harvard’s 78-50 win against UMass-Boston in the season-opener for both schools on Monday night.

Batties added five rebounds and three blocks for the Crimson. Malik Mack scored 13 points while going 5 of 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range), and added five rebounds. Justice Ajogbor shot 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Emanuel Zayas led the way for the Beacons with 20 points. Cameron Love added eight points for UMass-Boston. Hector Perez also recorded eight points.

NEXT UP

Harvard visits Rice in its next matchup on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.