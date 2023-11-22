Bascoe leads Bucknell against Saint Bonaventure after 20-point performance

Bucknell Bison (2-4) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-2) Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -14;…

Bucknell Bison (2-4) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-2)

Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -14; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell visits the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies after Josh Bascoe scored 20 points in Bucknell’s 67-56 win over the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

Saint Bonaventure went 11-4 at home last season while going 14-18 overall. The Bonnies shot 42.9% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range last season.

The Bison are 1-3 on the road. Bucknell is sixth in the Patriot League allowing 72.8 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

