Barnett scores 18 in Presbyterian’s 78-75 victory against Northwestern State

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Marquis Barnett scored 18 points as Presbyterian beat Northwestern State 78-75 on Saturday. Barnett was 8…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Marquis Barnett scored 18 points as Presbyterian beat Northwestern State 78-75 on Saturday.

Barnett was 8 of 15 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 6 from the line for the Blue Hose (5-1). Samage Teel scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Kory Mincy was 5 of 7 shooting (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The Demons (1-5) were led by Ryan Forrest, who recorded 25 points. Braelon Bush added 18 points for Northwestern State. Cliff Davis also recorded 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.