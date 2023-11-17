Ball State visits Evansville after Anderson’s 20-point showing

Ball State Cardinals (3-0) at Evansville Purple Aces (3-0) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ball State visits…

Ball State Cardinals (3-0) at Evansville Purple Aces (3-0)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State visits the Evansville Purple Aces after Jalin Anderson scored 20 points in Ball State’s 92-51 win over the Oakland City Mighty Oaks.

Evansville went 5-27 overall with a 3-10 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Purple Aces gave up 76.0 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

Ball State went 6-7 on the road and 20-12 overall last season. The Cardinals shot 47.1% from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.