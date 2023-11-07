Ball State earns 101-40 victory against Goshen

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Basheer Jihad scored 21 points to help Ball State defeat Goshen 101-40 on Tuesday night in…

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Basheer Jihad scored 21 points to help Ball State defeat Goshen 101-40 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Jihad added three blocks for the Cardinals. Micah Bell scored 14 points while going 5 of 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range). Jurica Zagorsak shot 4 for 5, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Jared Bonds finished with seven points for the Maple Leafs. Kahmi Bracey added six points for Goshen. Kevin Cota also put up six points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Ball State is a Saturday matchup with Old Dominion at home.

