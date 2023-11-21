Live Radio
Ball State defeats South Carolina Upstate 75-58

The Associated Press

November 21, 2023, 9:29 PM

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Mickey Pearson Jr. had 24 points in Ball State’s 75-58 win over South Carolina Upstate on Tuesday night.

Pearson had six rebounds for the Cardinals (4-1). Basheer Jihad scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Davion Bailey had 11 points.

Trae Broadnax finished with 14 points, four assists and two steals for the Spartans (2-4). Justin Bailey added 13 points and Ahmir Langlais had nine points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

