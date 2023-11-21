Ball State defeats South Carolina Upstate 75-58

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Mickey Pearson Jr. had 24 points in Ball State’s 75-58 win over South Carolina Upstate on…

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Mickey Pearson Jr. had 24 points in Ball State’s 75-58 win over South Carolina Upstate on Tuesday night.

Pearson had six rebounds for the Cardinals (4-1). Basheer Jihad scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Davion Bailey had 11 points.

Trae Broadnax finished with 14 points, four assists and two steals for the Spartans (2-4). Justin Bailey added 13 points and Ahmir Langlais had nine points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

