Balanc scores 24, Quinnipiac downs Stonehill 80-69

The Associated Press

November 26, 2023, 6:31 PM

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Matt Balanc had 24 points in Quinnipiac’s 80-69 win against Stonehill on Sunday.

Balanc also had five rebounds and five assists for the Bobcats (5-1). Amarri Tice added 14 points, five rebounds, three steals, and five blocks. Alexis Reyes scored 13 points.

Jackson Benigni finished with 18 points for the Skyhawks (1-6). Max Zegarowski added 18 points and Tony Felder finished with 14 points, seven assists and two steals.

