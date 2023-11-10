Balanc puts up 22 as Quinnipiac downs Central Connecticut State 74-70

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Matt Balanc’s 22 points helped Quinnipiac defeat Central Connecticut State 74-70 on Friday night. Balanc was…

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Matt Balanc’s 22 points helped Quinnipiac defeat Central Connecticut State 74-70 on Friday night.

Balanc was 8 of 16 shooting, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Bobcats (2-0). Rihards Vavers added 18 points while going 7 of 10 (4 for 6 from 3-point range), and he also had seven rebounds. Richie Springs shot 6 of 9 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Allan Jeanne-Rose finished with 18 points for the Blue Devils (0-2). CCSU also got 17 points and four assists from Kellen Amos. In addition, Jordan Jones finished with 13 points and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Monday. Quinnipiac visits UMass and CCSU hosts Framingham State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.