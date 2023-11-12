Live Radio
Balanc leads Quinnipiac against UMass after 22-point showing

The Associated Press

November 12, 2023, 3:41 AM

Quinnipiac Bobcats (2-0) at UMass Minutemen (1-0)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac visits the UMass Minutemen after Matt Balanc scored 22 points in Quinnipiac’s 74-70 win against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

UMass finished 15-16 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Minutemen averaged 12.6 points off of turnovers, 12.8 second-chance points and 25.9 bench points last season.

Quinnipiac finished 9-6 on the road and 20-12 overall a season ago. The Bobcats averaged 73.0 points per game last season, 30.8 in the paint, 12.9 off of turnovers and 7.6 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

