Baker’s 18 help New Mexico defeat Louisiana Tech 74-65

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jemarl Baker Jr.’s 18 points helped New Mexico defeat Louisiana Tech 74-65 on Wednesday night.

Baker finished 6 of 9 from 3-point range for the Lobos (6-1). Jaelen House scored 16 points while shooting 4 for 15 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Nelly Junior Joseph shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding 11 rebounds and four blocks.

Isaiah Crawford led the way for the Bulldogs (5-2) with 24 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Jordan Crawford added 12 points for Louisiana Tech. Daniel Batcho also had nine points and 12 rebounds. The loss broke the Bulldogs’ five-game winning streak.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

