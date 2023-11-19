Baker scores 23 and LSU finishes off Wake Forest 86-80 in overtime

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Will Baker had 23 points, LSU scored the last five points of overtime, and the Tigers…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Will Baker had 23 points, LSU scored the last five points of overtime, and the Tigers defeated Wake Forest 86-80 in the fifth-place game of the Charleston Classic.

Kevin Miller’s fastbreak layup gave the Demon Deacons a 76-74 lead one minute into overtime. It was their first lead of the game although there were three ties in the second half.

LSU responded with a 3-pointer and a jumper by Tyrell Ward. Andrew Carr’s jumper got Wake Forest within 81-80 with a minute to go but Jalen Reed scored in the paint and LSU added three free throws to close out the win.

Jordan Wright scored 15 points and Reed added 12 for LSU (3-2). Wright contributed nine rebounds and Baker had eight.

Hunter Sallis made four 3-pointers and scored 22 points for Wake Forest (2-3). Miller added 19 points with eight assists, Cameron Hildreth had 18 points and nine rebounds, and Carr had 17 points and nine rebounds.

After leading by double digits for much of the first half, LSU’s biggest lead in the final 13 minutes of regulation was four points several times, the last with 34 seconds left.

Carr then scored in the lane to get Wake Forest within two and after Wright missed two free throws for LSU, Carr made another layup to tie it with 15 seconds left, leading to overtime.

LSU hosts North Florida on Friday. Wake Forest hosts Charleston Southern, also on Friday.

