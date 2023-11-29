Baker and New Hampshire host Sacred Heart

New Hampshire Wildcats (4-3) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-3) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire visits…

New Hampshire Wildcats (4-3) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-3)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire visits the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Jaxson Baker scored 20 points in New Hampshire’s 84-64 loss to the UConn Huskies.

The Pioneers have gone 2-0 in home games. Sacred Heart ranks second in the NEC with 36.6 points per game in the paint led by Alex Sobel averaging 8.0.

The Wildcats are 1-3 in road games. New Hampshire ranks eighth in the America East scoring 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Ahmad Robinson averaging 8.7.

Sacred Heart scores 78.6 points, 7.3 more per game than the 71.3 New Hampshire gives up. New Hampshire has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Sacred Heart have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Galette is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Pioneers. Tanner Thomas is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Sacred Heart.

Clarence O. Daniels II is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Robinson is averaging 15.7 points and 3.1 rebounds for New Hampshire.

