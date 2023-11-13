Bailey leads Wofford against No. 9 Tennessee after 20-point outing

Wofford Terriers (2-0) at Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wofford visits the No. 9…

Wofford Terriers (2-0) at Tennessee Volunteers (2-0)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford visits the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers after Dillon Bailey scored 20 points in Wofford’s 99-98 win over the High Point Panthers.

Tennessee went 25-11 overall last season while going 14-2 at home. The Volunteers gave up 57.9 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

Wofford went 17-16 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Terriers averaged 74.7 points per game last season, 12.3 on free throws and 22.5 from 3-point range.

