Bacot leads No. 19 North Carolina against Lehigh after 25-point game

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-2) at North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -23; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 North Carolina hosts the Lehigh Mountain Hawks after Armando Bacot scored 25 points in North Carolina’s 86-70 win over the Radford Highlanders.

North Carolina went 12-3 at home last season while going 20-13 overall. The Tar Heels averaged 11.5 points off of turnovers, 11.7 second-chance points and 12.0 bench points last season.

Lehigh finished 16-14 overall with a 7-8 record on the road last season. The Mountain Hawks averaged 69.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.4 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

