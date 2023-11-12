Bacot, Davis get 22 points each to lift No. 19 North Carolina over Lehigh 90-68

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot’s 22-point, 20-rebound effort and RJ Davis’ 22 points led No. 19 North Carolina…

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot’s 22-point, 20-rebound effort and RJ Davis’ 22 points led No. 19 North Carolina to a 90-68 win over Lehigh on Sunday.

Harrison Ingram added 14 points for the Tar Heels, who broke away after Lehigh came within three points about seven minutes into the second half. North Carolina (2-0) outscored the Mountain Hawks 23-3 on free throws.

Bacot produced the seventh game of his career with 20-20 numbers. He sat out the last four minutes.

Keith Higgins Jr. scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half and Tyler Whitney-Sidney had 10 points for Lehigh (0-3).

NO. 20 BAYLOR 77, GARDNER-WEBB 62

WACO, Texas (AP) — Ja’Kobe Walter scored 14 points, Jayden Nunn added 12 and Baylor ran away from Gardner-Webb in the second half.

Baylor (3-0) won despite not making a 3-point basket (0-for-9) for the first time since a game against Texas Tech in 1990, ending a streak of 1,032 games with at least one.

RayJ Dennis finished with nine points for Baylor, ending a 51-game streak of scoring in double figures.

Julien Soumaoro led Gardner-Webb (1-2) with 16 points and DQ Nicholas had 10.

WEBER STATE 61, NO. 23 SAINT MARY’S

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Dillon Jones scored a career-high 29 points and had 10 rebounds, and Weber State rallied from 14 down in the second half to stun Saint Mary’s.

Jones, a unanimous preseason pick to be MVP in the Big Sky, had nine points as part of a 23-4 run midway through the second half that erased a 49-35 deficit and put the Wildcats (2-0) ahead to stay after they trailed the entire first half.

Aidan Mahaney and Harry Wessels each scored 11 points to pace the Gaels (2-1).

With several NBA scouts in attendance, Jones picked the perfect night to have his career game. He shot 11 of 20 and overcame five turnovers to lead the Wildcats to the win.

