Aziaha James scores 20, Mimi Collins adds 18 and No. 14 N.C. State women beat Elon 90-35

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James scored 20 points, Mimi Collins had a perfect night shooting and 18 points and No. 14 North Carolina State coasted to a 90-35 win over Elon on Wednesday night.

Showing no hangover from Sunday’s 92-81 win over No. 2 UConn that vaulted N.C. State into the Top 25, Collins had 14 points, including 10 in a 15-0 run, as the Wolfpack bolted to a 28-12 lead after one quarter.

N.C. State was 11 of 14 from the field in the first 10 minutes and then turned on the defense in the second quarter, holding the Phoenix to 1-of-15 shooting for a 44-14 lead at the half.

James matched Collins with 14 first-half points, when the Wolfpack shot 59% and had a 31-7 rebounding advantage. Hayes had 10 points.

Hayes finished with 15 points for N.C. State (3-0). Collings was 8-of-8 shooting with a 3-pointer and a free throw. The Wolfpack shot 52% with seven 3s on 22 attempts and went 17 for 17 from the foul line.

Saniya Rivers, the NCAA and ACC player of the week after posting 33 points, 10 rebounds and five assists against the Huskies, had six points, five rebounds and seven assists.

Elon (1-2) shot 24%, going 2 of 15 behind the line and were 3 of 5 from the foul line. The Phoenix were outrebounded 57-20. No player had more than six points or three rebounds.

North Carolina State finishes its four-game season-opening homestand against Rhode Island on Sunday.

