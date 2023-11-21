Avila’s 27 lead Indiana State over Rice 103-88

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Robbie Avila had 27 points in Indiana State’s 103-88 win over Rice on Tuesday night. Avila…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Robbie Avila had 27 points in Indiana State’s 103-88 win over Rice on Tuesday night.

Avila also contributed eight rebounds and eight assists for the Sycamores (3-1). Ryan Conwell was 5 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to add 15 points. Masen Miller had 15 points and finished 5 of 7 from 3-point range.

The Owls (1-3) were led in scoring by Travis Evee, who finished with 25 points. Rice also got 11 points from Camp Wagner. In addition, Mekhi Mason finished with 10 points.

