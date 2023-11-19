Avery scores 22, Seller adds 20 to help UCF beat S. Dakota State 83-80 at Jacksonville Classic

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — Marchelus Avery scored 22 points, including four 3-pointers, and Jaylin Sellers scored 20 Sunday night…

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — Marchelus Avery scored 22 points, including four 3-pointers, and Jaylin Sellers scored 20 Sunday night to help UCF beat South Dakota State 83-80 at the Jacksonville Classic.

Darius Johnson finished with 11 points and four steals and Omar Payne, who made 4 of 4 from the field and 2 of 2 from the free-throw line, added 10 points and three steals for UCF (3-1)

Johnson made a layup through contact and missed the and-1 free throw but Sellers grabbed the offensive rebound, was fouled and hit two free throws to give UCF an 81-78 lead with 7 seconds to play.

Zeke Mayo made two foul shots to make it a one-point game and Payne answered with a pair throws to make it 83-80 with 4 seconds remaining before Charlie Easley missed a potential tying 3-point shot.

Easley led South Dakota State (1-3) with 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting, 3 of 6 from 3-point range. Luke Appel fouled out with 19 points, Mayo scored 12 and Nate Barnhart hit three 3s and finished with 11 points.

UCF returns home for a week off before Stetson visits Nov. 26. South Dakota State plays at Southern Miss on Wednesday.

