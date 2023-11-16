Austin Peay visits UTEP after Powell’s 23-point showing

Austin Peay Governors (2-1) at UTEP Miners (3-0) El Paso, Texas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTEP plays the…

Austin Peay Governors (2-1) at UTEP Miners (3-0)

El Paso, Texas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP plays the Austin Peay Governors after Zid Powell scored 23 points in UTEP’s 89-76 victory over the UCSB Gauchos.

UTEP went 14-18 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Miners allowed opponents to score 68.5 points per game and shoot 44.6% from the field last season.

Austin Peay finished 1-13 on the road and 9-22 overall last season. The Governors averaged 12.5 assists per game on 24.0 made field goals last season.

