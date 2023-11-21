Austin Peay Governors and the Sacramento State Hornets play in San Juan Capistrano, California

Sacramento State Hornets (1-4) vs. Austin Peay Governors (2-3) San Juan Capistrano, California; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Sacramento State Hornets (1-4) vs. Austin Peay Governors (2-3)

San Juan Capistrano, California; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Austin Peay Governors square off against the Sacramento State Hornets at JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California.

The Governors have a 2-3 record in non-conference games. Austin Peay ranks seventh in the ASUN in rebounding with 32.8 rebounds. Demarcus Sharp leads the Governors with 8.6 boards.

The Hornets are 1-4 in non-conference play. Sacramento State averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Austin Peay averages 67.2 points per game, 13.0 fewer points than the 80.2 Sacramento State allows. Sacramento State scores 12.8 more points per game (78.4) than Austin Peay gives up to opponents (65.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Monta Black averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Sharp is shooting 41.8% and averaging 15.6 points for Austin Peay.

Duncan Powell is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 11.6 rebounds for the Hornets. Zee Hamoda is averaging 14.2 points for Sacramento State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

