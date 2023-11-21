Auburn Tigers play the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on 3-game win streak

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-2) at Auburn Tigers (3-1) Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -30; over/under…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-2) at Auburn Tigers (3-1)

Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -30; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn will attempt to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Alabama A&M.

Auburn finished 21-13 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Tigers averaged 14.8 points off of turnovers, 11.4 second-chance points and 22.3 bench points last season.

Alabama A&M went 5-8 on the road and 15-18 overall last season. The Bulldogs averaged 69.6 points per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.0% from 3-point distance last season.

