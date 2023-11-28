Auburn takes on Virginia Tech, looks for 4th straight home win

Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) at Auburn Tigers (4-1) Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Auburn will try to…

Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) at Auburn Tigers (4-1)

Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Tigers face Virginia Tech.

The Tigers have gone 2-0 at home. Auburn is fourth in the SEC scoring 82.4 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Hokies play their first true road game after going 5-2 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Virginia Tech has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Auburn makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Virginia Tech has allowed to its opponents (44.6%). Virginia Tech scores 10.5 more points per game (76.9) than Auburn gives up to opponents (66.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Johni Broome is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Aden Holloway is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers for Auburn.

Sean Pedulla is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Hokies. Lynn Kidd is averaging 15.9 points for Virginia Tech.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.