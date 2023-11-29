Auburn takes home win streak into matchup with Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) at Auburn Tigers (4-1) Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -9.5; over/under…

Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) at Auburn Tigers (4-1)

Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -9.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Tigers face Virginia Tech.

The Tigers have gone 2-0 at home. Auburn has a 4-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hokies play their first true road game after going 5-2 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Virginia Tech ranks fifth in the ACC giving up 67.9 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

Auburn’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Virginia Tech gives up. Virginia Tech scores 10.5 more points per game (76.9) than Auburn allows to opponents (66.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Johni Broome is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Aden Holloway is averaging 13.2 points and 1.0 rebound while shooting 37.7% for Auburn.

Sean Pedulla is averaging 15.9 points and 5.1 assists for the Hokies. Lynn Kidd is averaging 15.9 points for Virginia Tech.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

