Auburn plays Saint Bonaventure in Brooklyn, New York

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-1) vs. Auburn Tigers (2-1)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -10; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: The Auburn Tigers square off against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies in Brooklyn, New York.

Auburn finished 21-13 overall with an 11-4 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Tigers averaged 14.1 assists per game on 25.7 made field goals last season.

Saint Bonaventure finished 14-18 overall with a 6-7 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Bonnies averaged 66.8 points per game last season, 11.6 on free throws and 21.3 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

