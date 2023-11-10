Auburn and SE Louisiana to meet for cross-conference contest

SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) at Auburn Tigers (0-1)
Auburn, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -21.5; over/under is 153
BOTTOM LINE: Auburn takes on SE Louisiana in out-of-conference action.
Auburn went 21-13 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Tigers averaged 72.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.7 last season.
SE Louisiana went 12-7 in Southland action and 7-8 on the road last season. The Lions averaged 14.2 assists per game on 27.8 made field goals last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.