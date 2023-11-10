Auburn and SE Louisiana to meet for cross-conference contest

SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) at Auburn Tigers (0-1) Auburn, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -21.5; over/under…

SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) at Auburn Tigers (0-1)

Auburn, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -21.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn takes on SE Louisiana in out-of-conference action.

Auburn went 21-13 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Tigers averaged 72.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.7 last season.

SE Louisiana went 12-7 in Southland action and 7-8 on the road last season. The Lions averaged 14.2 assists per game on 27.8 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

