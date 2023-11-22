Live Radio
Asamoah leads East Tennessee State against Cleveland State after 24-point performance

The Associated Press

November 22, 2023, 3:44 AM

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-2) at Cleveland State Vikings (3-2)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -7.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State visits the Cleveland State Vikings after Ebby Asamoah scored 24 points in East Tennessee State’s 70-68 victory against the Davidson Wildcats.

The Vikings are 3-0 in home games. Cleveland State averages 78.8 points and has outscored opponents by 13.2 points per game.

East Tennessee State went 8-11 in SoCon play and 4-9 on the road last season. The Buccaneers averaged 69.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.0 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

