Asamoah and East Tennessee State host Appalachian State

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-3) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2) Boone, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-3) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2)

Boone, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State takes on the Appalachian State Mountaineers after Ebby Asamoah scored 22 points in East Tennessee State’s 82-71 victory over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Mountaineers have gone 2-0 in home games. Appalachian State averages 10.2 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Buccaneers are 0-3 in road games. East Tennessee State ranks seventh in the SoCon with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaden Seymour averaging 5.8.

Appalachian State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.7 per game East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State has shot at a 40.2% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points above the 37.2% shooting opponents of Appalachian State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christopher Mantis averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Donovan Gregory is shooting 64.7% and averaging 15.0 points for Appalachian State.

Asamoah is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Quimari Peterson is averaging 16.0 points for East Tennessee State.

