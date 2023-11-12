Army to visit Indiana Sunday

Army Black Knights (0-2) at Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -23.5; over/under…

Army Black Knights (0-2) at Indiana Hoosiers (1-0)

Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -23.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Hoosiers take on the Army Black Knights.

Indiana went 23-12 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Hoosiers averaged 5.8 steals, 5.1 blocks and 11.1 turnovers per game last season.

Army went 17-16 overall with a 7-8 record on the road a season ago. The Black Knights averaged 12.9 assists per game on 26.8 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

