Army takes on Quinnipiac after Curry’s 20-point game

Quinnipiac Bobcats (2-1) at Army Black Knights (0-3) West Point, New York; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Army takes…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (2-1) at Army Black Knights (0-3)

West Point, New York; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army takes on the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Ryan Curry scored 20 points in Army’s 72-64 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

Army went 10-5 at home a season ago while going 17-16 overall. The Black Knights averaged 11.2 points off of turnovers, 9.2 second-chance points and 3.2 bench points last season.

Quinnipiac went 20-12 overall a season ago while going 9-6 on the road. The Bobcats averaged 73.0 points per game last season, 13.1 from the free-throw line and 24.6 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.