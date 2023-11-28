Army takes on Cent. Conn. St., seeks to stop 6-game skid

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-4) at Army Black Knights (0-6) West Point, New York; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-4) at Army Black Knights (0-6)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army looks to stop its six-game losing streak when the Black Knights play Cent. Conn. St..

The Black Knights are 0-2 on their home court. Army is 0-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Blue Devils are 0-3 on the road. Cent. Conn. St. is 1-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Army averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Cent. Conn. St. allows. Cent. Conn. St.’s 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Army has allowed to its opponents (47.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Curry is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Black Knights. Josh Scovens is averaging 8.7 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 35.7% for Army.

Kellen Amos averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 18.5% from beyond the arc. Allan Jeanne-Rose is averaging 15.8 points for Cent. Conn. St..

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

