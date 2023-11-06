Live Radio
Army hosts Marist to begin season

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 3:44 AM

Marist Red Foxes at Army Black Knights

West Point, New York; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Knights -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Army Black Knights host the Marist Red Foxes for the season opener.

Army finished 17-16 overall a season ago while going 10-5 at home. The Black Knights shot 47.7% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

Marist finished 13-20 overall with a 4-9 record on the road last season. The Red Foxes averaged 63.9 points per game last season, 11.1 from the free-throw line and 23.1 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

