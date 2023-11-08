Army Black Knights set to take on the Stonehill Skyhawks Thursday

Army Black Knights (0-1) at Stonehill Skyhawks (0-1) South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Stonehill Skyhawks…

Army Black Knights (0-1) at Stonehill Skyhawks (0-1)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Stonehill Skyhawks host the Army Black Knights.

Stonehill went 14-17 overall with a 7-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Skyhawks averaged 12.2 assists per game on 23.2 made field goals last season.

Army went 11-9 in Patriot League play and 7-8 on the road a season ago. The Black Knights averaged 73.1 points per game while shooting 47.7% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point distance last season.

