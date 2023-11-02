Army begins season at home against Marist

Marist Red Foxes at Army Black Knights West Point, New York; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Knights…

Marist Red Foxes at Army Black Knights

West Point, New York; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Knights -1.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: The Army Black Knights host the Marist Red Foxes in the season opener.

Army finished 17-16 overall last season while going 10-5 at home. The Black Knights averaged 5.1 steals, 2.1 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

Marist went 13-20 overall a season ago while going 4-9 on the road. The Red Foxes averaged 5.9 steals, 3.8 blocks and 11.1 turnovers per game last season.

