Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Army begins season at…

Army begins season at home against Marist

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 2:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Marist Red Foxes at Army Black Knights

West Point, New York; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Knights -1.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: The Army Black Knights host the Marist Red Foxes in the season opener.

Army finished 17-16 overall last season while going 10-5 at home. The Black Knights averaged 5.1 steals, 2.1 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

Marist went 13-20 overall a season ago while going 4-9 on the road. The Red Foxes averaged 5.9 steals, 3.8 blocks and 11.1 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up