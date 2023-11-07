Armotrading’s 21 lead Cal Poly over La Verne 80-62

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Joel Armotrading scored 21 points as Cal Poly beat La Verne 80-62 on Monday…

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Joel Armotrading scored 21 points as Cal Poly beat La Verne 80-62 on Monday night in a season opener.

Armotrading had eight rebounds and five blocks for the Mustangs. Kobe Sanders scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Jarred Hyder had nine points and shot 1 for 5 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line.

Dahmaj Warren finished with 11 points for the Leopards. Tyler Brown added nine points for La Verne. In addition, Logen Howard had nine points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Cal Poly next plays Thursday against Denver on the road.

