Arkansas State visits Bowling Green following Hicks’ 21-point game

Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) at Bowling Green Falcons (1-0)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State plays the Bowling Green Falcons after Freddy Hicks scored 21 points in Arkansas State’s 105-76 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

Bowling Green finished 11-20 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Falcons averaged 76.0 points per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.0% from deep last season.

Arkansas State went 13-20 overall with a 2-11 record on the road a season ago. The Red Wolves averaged 65.7 points per game last season, 12.3 on free throws and 18.9 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

